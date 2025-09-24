- Home
- Entertainment
- Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer struggling? Check here
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer struggling? Check here
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 5: How is Jolly LLB 3 performing at the box office on working days? This was already evident last Monday. However, Akshay and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama had picked up tremendous speed over the weekend
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
Jolly LLB 3 made a splash on the weekend
Over the weekend, Jolly LLB saw a massive jump of about 60%. Word-of-mouth publicity helped the film gain momentum, increasing audience interest. Sunday further boosted its collections.
Akshay's film plummets on a working day
However, as Monday arrived, Jolly LLB 3's earnings saw a major drop, which continued into Tuesday. Let's take a look at the box office collection and occupancy so far.
Jolly LLB 3's Occupancy
On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 had a total Hindi occupancy of 16.72%. Morning shows: 8.74%, afternoon shows: 19.26%, and evening shows: 22.17% seats were reserved. The night figures will be available tomorrow morning, September 24.
Jolly LLB 3's Tuesday Collection
According to a Sacnilk report, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs 3.06 crore at the box office by 7 pm on its 5th day (Tuesday). This brings the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 to Rs 62.06 crore.
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection
Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12.5 Cr
Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 20 Cr
Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 21 Cr
Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 5.5 Cr
Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 3.06 Cr (as of 7 pm)
Total- Rs. 62.06 Cr (early estimates)
Akshay Kumar's Fee
According to Filmibeat, the estimated budget for Jolly LLB 3 is between Rs 80 to 100 crore. A large part of this budget reportedly went to Akshay Kumar's fee, which is said to be around Rs 70 crore (according to Filmibeat).
ALSO READ: 'Kantara: Chapter 1': Know Rishab's Shetty's fees, budget and other star cast salary