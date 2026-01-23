'Jockey' is a film that brings a rare sport, mixed with the soil, sweat, and tradition of Madurai, to the center stage. Like Jallikattu and cockfighting, ram fighting has been a long-standing tradition in the Madurai region. The film's biggest strength is that it's the first movie to be based entirely on this sport.

Yuvan Krishna plays Ramar, a share-auto driver in Madurai. He raises a ram named 'Kaali' as his own life; it's his whole world. Rithan Krishnas plays Karthik, a dominant champion who wins medals in the ram fighting competition every year. A competition that pits these two against each other is the story's turning point. Unexpectedly, Ramar's ram Kaali wins, and Karthik, unable to accept defeat, turns brutally angry. Jockey is a film that tells the story of the resulting clashes, revenge attempts, and an action-packed climax.