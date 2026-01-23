- Home
Jockey Movie Review: Goats Outshine Their Trainers in This Madurai Story; Read Reaction
Jockey Movie Review: Goats Outshine Their Trainers in This Madurai Story; Read Reaction
In this review, let's take a look at the movie Jockey, directed by Pragabhal and starring Yuvan Krishna and Rithan Krishnas, which hit theaters today.
Jockey Movie Review
'Jockey' is a film that brings a rare sport, mixed with the soil, sweat, and tradition of Madurai, to the center stage. Like Jallikattu and cockfighting, ram fighting has been a long-standing tradition in the Madurai region. The film's biggest strength is that it's the first movie to be based entirely on this sport.
Yuvan Krishna plays Ramar, a share-auto driver in Madurai. He raises a ram named 'Kaali' as his own life; it's his whole world. Rithan Krishnas plays Karthik, a dominant champion who wins medals in the ram fighting competition every year. A competition that pits these two against each other is the story's turning point. Unexpectedly, Ramar's ram Kaali wins, and Karthik, unable to accept defeat, turns brutally angry. Jockey is a film that tells the story of the resulting clashes, revenge attempts, and an action-packed climax.
Jockey Review
Previously, ram fighting has only appeared as a single scene in a few films. But in 'Jockey,' director Pragabhal has crafted a complete screenplay that includes the sport's history, tradition, emotion, pride, and violence. Since the story was written after three years of research in Madurai, the reality of the land shines through in every scene.
The affection Yuvan Krishna shows as Ramar and the emotional bond he forms with the ram come across very naturally. His performance feels less like acting and more like a lived experience. As the antagonist Karthik, Rithan Krishnas maintains a villainous swagger from start to finish. The scenes where he interacts with the fierce ram strongly establish his character's dominance.
How is the movie Jockey?
The sound of horns clashing when the rams face off, combined with the background score, pulls the audience right into the fighting arena. These scenes provide a theater-shaking experience.
Ammu Abirami is used mainly for the romance angle. Although her role in the story is limited, she fulfills her part adequately. Madhu Sudhan Rao, who usually appears in villain roles, playing a referee in this film is an interesting change.
Jockey Review
Another aspect that brings the film to life is the technical crew. Producer Prema Krishnadas has confidently backed this project. Composer Sakthi Balaji's background score powerfully conveys the grandeur of Madurai and the intensity of the ram fights. N. S. Udhayakumar's cinematography beautifully captures the face of old Madurai. R. B. Bala's dialogues are excellent.
After 'Muddy,' director Pragabhal's choice of 'Jockey' is a difficult and unique endeavor, and he has succeeded in it. Overall, Jockey is a film that stays true to its roots, telling the pulse and emotion of ram fighting, something not fully seen on the Tamil screen before.
