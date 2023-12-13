Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeremy Renner to Brendan Fraser, top searched and popular actors of 2023

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    In the most googled and popular actors list of 2023, Hollywood actors took most of the spots.

    article_image1

    Google released its year's searched list of most searched and popular actors of 2023 and the names are as follows. 

    article_image2

    Jeremy Renner

    American actor Jeremy Renner topped the list. He starred in the Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown', which was renewed for a second season to air in 2023.
     

    article_image3

    Ichikawa Ennosuke IV

    Takahiko Kinoshi, also known as Ichikawa Ennosuke IV on stage, is a Japanese kabuki, film, and television actor and stage director.

    article_image4

    Danny Masterson

    Daniel Masterson was convicted of raping two women in 2003 and charges from a third woman resulted in a hung jury—and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023.

    article_image5

    Pedro Pascal

    'Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal was also on the list of most goggled actors. In 2023, he played the role of Joel Miller in the HBO drama series 'The Last of Us', for which he won Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Time magazine named him one of the world's 100 most important people in 2023.

    article_image6

    Jamie Foxx

    Jamie Foxx, best known for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film 'Ray,' was sued in 2023 by a woman who alleged him of sexual assault in 2015.

    article_image7

    Brendan Fraser

    Brendan Fraser starred in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023), 'The Whale' (2022) and 'No Sudden Move' (2021).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India RKK

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78 RBA

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Throwback Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures ATG

    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: 7 most-watched Indian shows/movies on Netflix ATG

    Year Ender 2023: 7 most-watched Indian shows/movies on Netflix

    cricket Happy Birthday Corey Anderson: Top 10 stellar performances by the Kiwi osf

    Happy Birthday Corey Anderson: Top 10 stellar performances by the Kiwi

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India RKK

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP MP Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruder snt

    Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP's Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruders

    'Heights of Opportunism...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    'Heights of Opportunism...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon