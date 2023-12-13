Jeremy Renner to Brendan Fraser, top searched and popular actors of 2023

In the most googled and popular actors list of 2023, Hollywood actors took most of the spots.

Google released its year's searched list of most searched and popular actors of 2023 and the names are as follows.

Jeremy Renner

American actor Jeremy Renner topped the list. He starred in the Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown', which was renewed for a second season to air in 2023.



Ichikawa Ennosuke IV

Takahiko Kinoshi, also known as Ichikawa Ennosuke IV on stage, is a Japanese kabuki, film, and television actor and stage director.

Danny Masterson

Daniel Masterson was convicted of raping two women in 2003 and charges from a third woman resulted in a hung jury—and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023.

Pedro Pascal

'Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal was also on the list of most goggled actors. In 2023, he played the role of Joel Miller in the HBO drama series 'The Last of Us', for which he won Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Time magazine named him one of the world's 100 most important people in 2023.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx, best known for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film 'Ray,' was sued in 2023 by a woman who alleged him of sexual assault in 2015.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser starred in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023), 'The Whale' (2022) and 'No Sudden Move' (2021).