Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce reasons: Know what led to their separation

    Rumours about Jayam Ravi-Aarti's divorce arose in June 2024 when the wife deleted all photos of Jayam Ravi from her Instagram. The actor has verified the news.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Jayam Ravi, the younger son of film financier Mohan, aspired to work in cinema after completing his studies at Loyola College, Chennai. His father enrolled him as an assistant director under director Suresh Krishna. Jayam Ravi worked as an assistant director in the film Aalavandhan, directed by Suresh Krishna and starring Kamal Haasan.

    While he was expected to become a director, Ravi surprised everyone by debuting as a hero. His first film as a hero was Jayam, directed by his brother Raja and produced by his father Mohan. It was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Jayam. The film was released in 2003 and became a blockbuster hit, making the film's name synonymous with him.

    article_image2

    Jayam Ravi and Aarthi

    With the success of remakes, Jayam Ravi continued to collaborate with his brother Raja, remaking hit films from other languages. Their second collaboration was M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Telugu film directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ravi Teja. This film also became a huge hit.

    Later, Jayam Ravi stopped working with his brother and started working with other directors. However, films like Daas and Mazhai, which he did with other directors, did not perform well. So, he teamed up with Raja again and delivered blockbuster hits like Unakkum Enakkum and Santosh Subramaniam, both remakes of Telugu films.

    article_image3

    Jayam Ravi and Aarthi Divorce

    After delivering blockbuster hits like Peranmai directed by S.P. Jananathan, Ameer's Aadhi Bhagavan, Boologam directed by Kalyan Krishna, and Romeo Juliet directed by Lakshman, Jayam Ravi got a massive hit with Thani Oruvan, directed by his brother Mohan Raja. The second part of this film is also in the works.

    Jayam Ravi, a successful actor in cinema, married Aarthi in 2009. They have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Jayam Ravi's eldest son, Aarav, acted with his father in the film Tik Tik Tik, playing the role of his son.

    Although Jayam Ravi's wife Aarthi does not act in films, she regularly posts photoshoots on Instagram in various outfits, giving tough competition to film actresses. People who see her photos often ask her when she is going to act in films. That's how beautiful Aarthi is.

    Read this too.. Music composer who copied Ilayaraja's hit song and won an award for Mohanlal's film!

    article_image4

    Jayam Ravi and Aarthi

    Meanwhile, a few months ago, news broke out that Jayam Ravi and Aarthi were getting divorced, causing a stir online. However, since neither of them commented on it, the matter died down. Now, actor Jayam Ravi himself has issued a statement confirming his divorce from Aarthi.

    However, Jayam Ravi did not disclose the reason for their divorce. But when the news of their divorce first came out, some journalists revealed the reason in their YouTube videos. Accordingly, journalist Sabitha Joseph, in one of her videos, mentioned the reason for their divorce. According to her, Aarthi's mother, Sujatha, has an adopted son named Shankar.

    It is said that the adopted son manages the production company run by Sujatha. Recently, when Sujatha was planning to make a film with Jayam Ravi under their banner, she reportedly ordered Ravi to listen to her adopted son Shankar, which Ravi did not like. This led to a fight between him and his wife, which escalated into an ego clash, leading to their separation.

    article_image5

    Jayam Ravi and Aarthi Divorce Reason

    Similarly, in an interview, Bailwan Ranganathan said that Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law's last film, Siren, barely broke even. After that, Jayam Ravi reportedly committed to acting in a film directed by Pandiraj, which was also to be produced by his mother-in-law. Ravi had asked for a salary of Rs 25 crore for the film.

    However, his mother-in-law said that he did not have that much market value. Even though Ravi did not budge, Sujatha finally agreed to pay him and pressured the director to reduce the film's budget. Pandiraj refused, saying it wouldn't work, and walked out of the film. When Jayam Ravi came to know about this, he reportedly fought with his wife, blaming her mother for losing his film opportunity. It is said that this led to a rift between the two, and they separated.

    Read this too.. 15 years of marriage comes to an end... Why did Jayam Ravi divorce Aarthi? Jayam Ravi explains

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man dmn

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more NTI

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films RTM

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..' RKK

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..'

    Recent Stories

    Top electric SUVs with longest range: Over 500 km on a single charge gcw

    Top electric SUVs with longest range: Over 500 km on a single charge

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man dmn

    Kerala: Director Ranjith gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case filed by Kozhikode man

    Karnataka 7 waterfalls to visit in Karnataka THIS September ATG

    Karnataka: 7 waterfalls to visit in Karnataka THIS September

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt vkp

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon