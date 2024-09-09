Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce reasons: Know what led to their separation

Rumours about Jayam Ravi-Aarti's divorce arose in June 2024 when the wife deleted all photos of Jayam Ravi from her Instagram. The actor has verified the news.

Jayam Ravi, the younger son of film financier Mohan, aspired to work in cinema after completing his studies at Loyola College, Chennai. His father enrolled him as an assistant director under director Suresh Krishna. Jayam Ravi worked as an assistant director in the film Aalavandhan, directed by Suresh Krishna and starring Kamal Haasan. While he was expected to become a director, Ravi surprised everyone by debuting as a hero. His first film as a hero was Jayam, directed by his brother Raja and produced by his father Mohan. It was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Jayam. The film was released in 2003 and became a blockbuster hit, making the film's name synonymous with him.

Jayam Ravi and Aarthi

With the success of remakes, Jayam Ravi continued to collaborate with his brother Raja, remaking hit films from other languages. Their second collaboration was M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Telugu film directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ravi Teja. This film also became a huge hit. Later, Jayam Ravi stopped working with his brother and started working with other directors. However, films like Daas and Mazhai, which he did with other directors, did not perform well. So, he teamed up with Raja again and delivered blockbuster hits like Unakkum Enakkum and Santosh Subramaniam, both remakes of Telugu films.

Jayam Ravi and Aarthi Divorce

After delivering blockbuster hits like Peranmai directed by S.P. Jananathan, Ameer's Aadhi Bhagavan, Boologam directed by Kalyan Krishna, and Romeo Juliet directed by Lakshman, Jayam Ravi got a massive hit with Thani Oruvan, directed by his brother Mohan Raja. The second part of this film is also in the works. Jayam Ravi, a successful actor in cinema, married Aarthi in 2009. They have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Jayam Ravi's eldest son, Aarav, acted with his father in the film Tik Tik Tik, playing the role of his son. Although Jayam Ravi's wife Aarthi does not act in films, she regularly posts photoshoots on Instagram in various outfits, giving tough competition to film actresses. People who see her photos often ask her when she is going to act in films. That's how beautiful Aarthi is.

Jayam Ravi and Aarthi

Meanwhile, a few months ago, news broke out that Jayam Ravi and Aarthi were getting divorced, causing a stir online. However, since neither of them commented on it, the matter died down. Now, actor Jayam Ravi himself has issued a statement confirming his divorce from Aarthi. However, Jayam Ravi did not disclose the reason for their divorce. But when the news of their divorce first came out, some journalists revealed the reason in their YouTube videos. Accordingly, journalist Sabitha Joseph, in one of her videos, mentioned the reason for their divorce. According to her, Aarthi's mother, Sujatha, has an adopted son named Shankar. It is said that the adopted son manages the production company run by Sujatha. Recently, when Sujatha was planning to make a film with Jayam Ravi under their banner, she reportedly ordered Ravi to listen to her adopted son Shankar, which Ravi did not like. This led to a fight between him and his wife, which escalated into an ego clash, leading to their separation.

Jayam Ravi and Aarthi Divorce Reason

Similarly, in an interview, Bailwan Ranganathan said that Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law's last film, Siren, barely broke even. After that, Jayam Ravi reportedly committed to acting in a film directed by Pandiraj, which was also to be produced by his mother-in-law. Ravi had asked for a salary of Rs 25 crore for the film. However, his mother-in-law said that he did not have that much market value. Even though Ravi did not budge, Sujatha finally agreed to pay him and pressured the director to reduce the film's budget. Pandiraj refused, saying it wouldn't work, and walked out of the film. When Jayam Ravi came to know about this, he reportedly fought with his wife, blaming her mother for losing his film opportunity. It is said that this led to a rift between the two, and they separated.

