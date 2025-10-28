Image Credit : instagram

Jay and Mahhi’s love story began in 2009 when they met at a mutual friend’s party, and they tied the knot the following year. The couple even renewed their vows four years later, reaffirming their bond. Over the years, they have shared glimpses of their beautiful family, including adopting their caretaker’s children in 2017 and welcoming their biological daughter Tara in 2019. However, their once-cherished relationship has now become the subject of media speculation, leaving fans hoping for a positive resolution.