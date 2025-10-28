Jay Bhanushali Shares FIRST Post Amid Divorce Rumours; Check Here
Jay Bhanushali shared a heartwarming video with his daughter Tara amid ongoing divorce rumours with wife Mahhi Vij. The adorable father-daughter moment has melted hearts online, sparking hope for the couple’s reconciliation
Jay’s Heartwarming Post with Daughter Tara
Actor and host Jay Bhanushali recently shared an endearing video on Instagram featuring his daughter Tara, putting an emotional pause on the ongoing rumours about his separation from wife Mahhi Vij. In the viral clip, Tara is seen dancing to the trending tune “There’s Squirrels in My Pants,” while Jay playfully lip-syncs along, creating a fun father-daughter moment that quickly won hearts online. His caption humorously mentioned that such chaos is bound to happen when a dad spends time alone with his child.
Mahhi Vij’s Reaction Sparks Hope Among Fans
Amid speculation about their relationship, Mahhi Vij commented on Jay’s post, calling Tara “the cutest,” to which Jay responded in agreement. This small yet affectionate exchange instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking hope that the couple might be on the path to reconciliation. Many followers expressed their emotions in the comments, urging the two to resolve their issues and emphasizing how their daughter would be affected if they separated.
Divorce Rumours Gain Momentum
Reports suggest that Jay and Mahhi, who tied the knot in 2010, have been living separately for some time and allegedly filed for divorce earlier this year. Observant fans noticed that the couple had stopped posting pictures together, which fueled the speculation. Although Mahhi had previously denied any rift, sources revealed that they might have legally parted ways around July or August 2025. Despite the reports, neither Jay nor Mahhi has publicly addressed the matter yet.
A Look Back at Their Love Story
Jay and Mahhi’s love story began in 2009 when they met at a mutual friend’s party, and they tied the knot the following year. The couple even renewed their vows four years later, reaffirming their bond. Over the years, they have shared glimpses of their beautiful family, including adopting their caretaker’s children in 2017 and welcoming their biological daughter Tara in 2019. However, their once-cherished relationship has now become the subject of media speculation, leaving fans hoping for a positive resolution.