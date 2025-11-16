January 2026 Blast! From Border 2 to Parashakti, 5 Films Set for Release
Films Releasing In January 2026: Many big films are set to release in the month of January 2026. So, let's find out which films these are..
You are mine, I am yours, I am yours, you are mine
Kartik Aaryan's film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will release on December 31. However, its earnings will be counted in the new year.
The Raja Saab
Prabhas's horror-comedy film 'The Raja Saab' was initially set to release on September 5. However, it will now hit theaters on January 9, 2026.
Jana Nayagan
The action-thriller 'Jana Nayagan' will also rock the box office on January 9, 2026. Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol will be in lead roles.
Man Shankar Vara Prasad Garu
Chiranjeevi is in the lead role in the romantic action film 'Man Shankar Vara Prasad Garu'. This movie will be released in theaters on January 10, 2026.
Parashakti
The political period drama film 'Parashakti' is one that will be released in theaters on January 14, 2026.
Border 2
The much-awaited film 'Border 2' will be released on the big screen on January 22, 2026. Many celebs like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan will be seen.