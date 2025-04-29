Jannat to Lagaan: Top 5 cricket movies that were blockbusters
Cricket-based movies have always been a hit at the box office. From 'Lagaan' to 'MS Dhoni,' these films have captured the hearts of audiences and earned crores. Here are 5 such superhit movies
5 Superhit Cricket Movies
Cricket is immensely popular in India, and many films have captured its essence. From biopics to fictional stories, these movies have made their mark.
1. Lagaan
'Lagaan,' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a timeless classic. Aamir Khan's performance is unforgettable. The film was nominated for an Oscar.
2. Jannat
'Jannat' explores the dark side of cricket betting. Emraan Hashmi's performance and Sonal Chauhan's debut made this film a hit.
3. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sushant Singh Rajput portrays the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni in this biopic, showcasing his journey from childhood to World Cup victory.
4. Kai Po Che!
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 'Kai Po Che!' depicts the story of three friends and their passion for cricket, amidst communal tensions.
5. Ferrari Ki Sawaari
This heartwarming film explores the bond between a father and son, with cricket playing a central role in their aspirations.
