RRR to Lagaan: Top 7 Indian films that went to Oscars

Entertainment
Now that Laapataa Ladies has made its official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film Category 2025, let's take a look at the top 7 Indian films that went to the Oscars.
Mother India was nominated in 1958 under the Best Foreign Film Category. It was one of the most expensive films of its time, was directed by Mehboob Khan, and starred Nargis.
Salaam Bombay showcased the drug use, prostitution, and child labor in the slums of India. This critically acclaimed film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film in 1989.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India starring Aamir Khan, Raghubir Yadav, and Gracy Singh, was nominated in 2002 under the Best Foreign Language Film category.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles, won the Academy Award in 2023 for Best Original Song for the song 'Naatu Naatu'.
The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award under the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category in 2023. The movie depicts the bond between humans and elephants.
The White Tiger was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the movie shines a light on classism and casteism in India.
Little Terrorist was written, produced, and directed by Aswin Kumar. He is the son of fashion designer Ritu Kumar. The movie was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film category.