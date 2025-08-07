Image Credit : Freepik

In this month, Janmashtami 2025 draws closer. So devotees around the globe are preparing to celebrate the birthday of Krishna, the divine guide, philosopher, and statesman from the Mahabharata. Traditionally it has bhajan and ritualistic activities including fasting and what have you. However, this Janmashtami, how about deep-diving with Krishna timeless wisdom?

Many Hollywood actors and global business magnates have expressed admiration for Lord Krishna's teachings and the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. From Will Smith to Steve Jobs, Krishna’s philosophy has inspired their spiritual journeys and life decisions. His timeless lessons on karma, leadership, and inner peace continue to resonate across cultures and professions.

Krishna's teachings and exposition are not merely spiritual but discuss life, relationships, and leadership. Here are 7 books that enlighten by pulling from Krishna's life and philosophy to have a meaningful and balanced life.