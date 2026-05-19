Batting icon Virat Kohli and two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu met at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru, where Sindhu praised Kohli as a 'true senior' and an 'absolute force of a human being'.

It was a union of two of India's most beloved sports - cricket and badminton - as batting icon Virat Kohli and two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu met at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday. After her meeting with Kohli, Sindu took to Instagram and penned a note praising the star batter. She wrote, "Every time I've needed guidance, you've always been there with the right advice and the right words. There is no better example of what a true senior in Indian sport should be: generous, grounded, inspiring, and always willing to lift others up. 'Never back down, PV'. Advice taken. Keep being the absolute force of a human being that you are. Indian sport is better because of people like you ." https://www.instagram.com/p/DYhWZkYKH-_/

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