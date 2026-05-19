Jackie Shroff reflects on his role in 'The Great Grand Superhero,' emphasizing the importance of grandfathers in joint families. He shares his son Tiger's excited reaction to the trailer of the superhero film, directed by Manish Saini.

Jackie Shroff on His Superhero Grandfather Role

Actor Jackie Shroff shared the importance of the grandfather in a joint family while reflecting on his role in his upcoming film 'The Great Grand Superhero.' Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films and directed by Manish Saini, the film is packed with fun references to iconic pop-culture moments like Shaktimaan, Karan Arjun and Jadoo while showcasing Shroff as a superhero who is set to protect the Earth from the alien invasion.

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While talking to ANI, Jackie Shroff explained the importance of a grandfather's presence, as their words carry a lot of power in the family. Jackie Shroff said, "I liked my grandfather's role in the film, and I also liked his superpower because in a family, a grandfather's words have a lot of power in a joint family. So, it is close to my heart. He (director Manish Saini) said, this is the role, and the child thinks that he is a superhero. Whose child thinks like this? I liked this dream of a small child and the grandfather's presence at home. The digital world cannot harm a joint family. Emotion does not change."

Tiger Shroff's Reaction

The actor also shared his son, Tiger Shroff's, reaction to the trailer of the film. While recalling the reaction, Shroff said, "He (Tiger Shroff) liked it a lot. He said, wow, super hero, daddy."

Director's Vision for the Film

Director Manish Saini expressed hope with his movie, saying that the film explores the childhood of children and believes that "parents will feel satisfied" after watching the movie. While talking to ANI, Saini said, "Children can live in their childhood. It is such a story. I think parents will be satisfied that we saw something good and lived our childhood. Children will have a memory of watching this at this age. This generation will be 20, 30, 40 years old. They will say, we saw a great superhero in our childhood. It will be nostalgic for them."

Cast and Release Date

The 'Great Grand Superhero' also stars Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh. The film, which is backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, is all set to arrive in theatres on May 29, 2026. (ANI)