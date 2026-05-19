Actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to recent alleged dowry deaths in Noida, advising young women to prioritize their careers and financial independence over marriage. She urged them to be their own heroes and not rely on anyone else to save them.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed deep concerns over the rising "tragic news about married young women" after recent deaths allegedly due to dowry harassment. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana noted how the young women reach out to their parents and seek help, only to get abandoned by society after their marriage. "So much tragic news about married young women comes up every day, many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married," she wrote.

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'Be your own hero': Kangana's advice to women

The actor advised young women to build their own careers instead of thinking about marriage. "My advice to young women out there is that no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make-up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent, please; you have to be your own hero; no one is coming to save you. What you do and who you are are more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want, don't listen to anyone," Kangana noted.

Noida Dowry Death Allegations

The actor's reaction came in the wake of the chilling events surrounding the recent alleged dowry victims, Twisha Sharma and Deepika in Noida and Greater Noida respectively, near the national capital.

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died allegedly by suicide on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Giribala Singh alleged that the deceased's demeanour changed significantly after she became pregnant. She claimed that Twisha was adamant about terminating the pregnancy.

In another chilling incident, a young woman, Deepika, died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage, police said on Monday.

Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, were arrested in Greater Noida's Jalpura village by the police under relevant sections of the law. The victim's father, Sanjay, alleged that Deepika had been subjected to continuous harassment and torture by her in-laws over dowry demands shortly after the wedding. He claimed he had visited the house just hours before the incident in an attempt to resolve the dispute. (ANI)