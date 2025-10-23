Janhvi Kapoor on Plastic Surgery Rumours: Here's What She Said
Janhvi Kapoor said her mother Sridevi influenced her cosmetic surgery decisions. In the face of social media demands, she ridiculed odd internet claims and encouraged stigma-free beauty talks.
Janhvi Kapoor on Plastic Surgery Rumours
Janhvi Kapoor has finally addressed the long-running controversy about her appearance and cosmetic surgery, but with honesty, wit, and advice from her late mother, Sridevi.
Janhvi Kapoor on Plastic Surgery Rumours
In an honest talk on 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle', the actress discussed beauty standards, social media pressures, and why she believes in openness when it comes to body choices. Janhvi, who has frequently been the focus of discussion concerning rhinoplasty, lip fillers, and buccal fat removal, stated that she does not believe in "gatekeeping" or appearing to be naturally fault.
Janhvi Kapoor on Plastic Surgery Rumours
She said, "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things."
Janhvi Kapoor on Plastic Surgery Rumours
The 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' actress also addressed weird internet rumours regarding a "buffalo-plasty" technique, which has been spreading through viral videos.
Dismissing it with typical coolness, Janhvi said, “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."
On the professional front
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumai' and in the award-winning film 'Homebound'. It also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.