Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 could have another surprise in store for fans. The action entertainer, which hit theatres on October 15, 2026, is reportedly being considered for an extended digital release featuring additional footage.

According to recent reports, the makers are planning to add approximately 30 minutes of extra content to the OTT version compared to the theatrical cut. This could allow audiences to watch an uncut edition of the film when it arrives on digital platforms.

If the reports turn out to be true, viewers will get to experience scenes that were not part of the theatrical release. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the additional footage or revealed what the extended version will include.