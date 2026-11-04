Udta Teer box office collection on Day 12 witnessed an earnings surge, bringing the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film's domestic net tally to Rs 45.05 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 65.41 crore as it eyes the Rs 70 crore mark.

The spy-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, titled Udta Teer, registered a notable earnings surge on Day 12 of its theatrical run. The film experienced a surge in earnings by collecting Rs 1.60 crore net at the domestic box office on Tuesday, taking its cumulative global total to Rs 65.41 crore gross.

The project represents a major theatrical release for both lead actors, blending elements of intelligence thrillers with comedy. As the film completes its twelfth day in cinemas across India and overseas markets, trade tracking points to steady momentum during the second week.

Production Profile and Story Premise

Directed by debutant filmmaker Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer centers on the unusual story of Pakistani operative Bilal Ahmad. After losing his memory in a high-intensity bomb blast, Ahmad unwittingly begins operating as an Indian intelligence officer, driving the plot of the spy-comedy.

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The project was produced on an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore. It brings together prominent producers including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Day 12 Domestic Surge and Net Tally

Tuesday brought positive momentum for Udta Teer at the domestic box office. The film collected Rs 1.60 crore net across 4,980 shows in India on Day 12, marking a clear jump from Monday’s collection of Rs 1.35 crore net, according to tracking figures from Sacnilk and trade reporting.

12 days in theaters. That is how long it took for the film's cumulative domestic net collection to reach Rs 45.05 crore. In gross terms, the movie's total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 53.66 crore across Indian circuits.

Worldwide Earnings and Rs 70 Crore Target

Overseas markets contributed Rs 25 lakh on Day 12, bringing the film’s total international gross collection to Rs 11.75 crore. Combined with the domestic gross of Rs 53.66 crore, the worldwide total gross for Udta Teer reached Rs 65.41 crore. The film is now steadily advancing toward the Rs 70 crore global milestone.

The strong weekday performance follows a solid second weekend hold. Between Days 8 and 10, the film generated approximately Rs 11 crore net in India, pushing its 10-day domestic total to Rs 41.86 crore before entering its second week of weekdays.

Opening Week and Box Office Trajectory

Released on October 23, 2026, the film made its initial debut with Rs 4.10 crore net on Day 1 and closed its 3-day opening weekend at Rs 18.83 crore net in India.

Week 1 set the base for its theatrical run. The first seven days ended with a net collection of Rs 30.90 crore (translating to Rs 37.28 crore domestic gross) and a worldwide gross of Rs 46.28 crore.

Trade updates indicate that theatrical shows across major Indian circuits will remain pivotal as Udta Teer targets the Rs 70 crore worldwide mark in its second week.