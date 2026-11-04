Mahhi Vij is devastated after receiving a message from Love Gill's mother in Bigg Boss 20. She is now questioning her image on the show and even threatened to quit. Read on to find out what happened.

Bigg Boss 20 bring another drama to the house with Love Gill's mother visiting the show. Actress Mahhi Vij broke down after listening to a message from Love Gill’s mother. She had a heated argument with the other housemate and questioned Bigg Boss about their depiction of her. She also said that she wants to quit.

Love Gill’s Mother’s Message Makes Mahhi Upset

The latest promo begins with a message from Love Gill’s mother. She says in Punjabi “What were you saying earlier? I am talking to Mahhi here. We are almost the same age.” Mahhi cannot understand the full message and asks Love for clarification. She translated what her mother had told - "Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti."

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However, when Mahhi hears this it makes her feel uneasy. She insists that her mother did not use the specific word. This causes the argument to escalate and Mahhi feels like this will hurt her image further.

Mahhi Vij Asks Bigg Boss About Her Depiction On Show And Says She Wants To Quit

Mahhi is unable to contain herself and walks away crying in the washroom. Arishfa Khan tries to calm Mahhi down.

She then questions Bigg Boss about how unfairly they have portrayed her. She reminds them that her family is also watching and she does not want to ruin her reputation.

Mahhi keeps saying that she cannot continue and even says that she does not want the money. However, we do not know if she quits.

In next episode, we'll find out her action and how she handles this controversy in the house.

You can watch Bigg Boss on Jiohotstar at 9pm and on Colours TV at 10pm.