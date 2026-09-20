Sun Pictures has revealed the first look of Vidya Balan from 'Jailer 2', the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster. The actress, a new addition to the cast, will portray the character of Kantha. Nelson Dilipkumar returns to direct the film.

The makers of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' have revealed the first look of Vidya Balan from the movie on Sunday. The actress will play the role of Kantha in the movie.

Vidya Balan is the new addition to the cast of 'Jailer 2', the sequel to one of the biggest blockbusters helmed by Rajinikanth in 2023. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun Pictures, the official production studio of the movie, shared the first look of Vidya Balan from the film. They shared a video which featured the actress wearing a saree and smoking a cigarette. She also delivers a dialogue in Tamil in the video. Sun Pictures shared the first look of Vidya Balan on their Instagram handle. "Introducing Vidya Balan as Kantha from the world of Jailer 2," wrote Sun Pictures.

Jailer 2's expanding cast

Earlier, Jailer 2 makers also introduced SJ Suryah's character from the upcoming film. He will play the role of Bodhi in the film.

On Friday, Sun Pictures also shared the first-look video of actor Suraj Venjaramoodu on its X handle, in which he was seen smoking a cigarette while showcasing his power. He will play the character of Dileep in the movie.

Sequel brings back original team

In the sequel to the blockbuster 'Jailer', Rajinikanth will return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar once again directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the music composer.

The first part, Jailer, was released in 2023 and went on to become one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits. The success of the movie has raised expectations for its sequel, which has been among the most awaited Tamil films.

The makers have already started building interest around Jailer 2 with promotional material, including an announcement teaser and the song ‘Ala Bolelo’.

The sequel also has an expanded cast. Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a cameo appearance, while SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others, are part of the film.

With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian and the original team back for the sequel, Jailer 2 is set for a theatrical release on October 15.