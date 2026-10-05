The trailer for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is out, showing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returning to a life of violence. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel features a star-studded cast and is set for an October 15, 2026 release.

The much-awaited trailer of superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ is finally out, bringing back the iconic ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian in what promises to be a bigger, louder, and action-packed continuation of the blockbuster franchise.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the trailer introduces Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centrestage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back, and the hunt is ON! 🔥 #Jailer2 Trailer is out now! ▶️ https://t.co/xSegyKyTK2 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss #Jailer2FromOct15 — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 5, 2026

Ensemble Cast and New Antagonist

The trailer also introduces a stellar cast ensemble featuring Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal among others. SJ Suryah’s character takes up an intense role, appearing as the newest foe for Tiger. The trailer ends with Yogi Babu’s character slyly pointing out how Tiger has been killing people and washing cars as if nothing happened.

Creative Team Returns for Sequel

In the sequel to the blockbuster 'Jailer', Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar once again directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the music composer. The first part, Jailer, was released in 2023 and went on to become one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits. The success of the movie had raised expectations for its sequel, which has been among the most awaited Tamil films.

Musical Glimpse

Earlier in September, the makers unveiled the film’s second single ‘One Sun, One Moon’. The track has been composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also lent his voice alongside MS Krsna. The lyrics have been penned by Heisenberg and Super Subu. The song focuses on Rajinikanth’s character rather than revealing much about the story. One of its lines, “Innaikkum Ennennaikkum, Oru Thalaivan Dhaan,” adds to the tribute to the superstar and his long-standing popularity among fans.

‘Jailer 2’ will hit theatres on October 15, 2026.