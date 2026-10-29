Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has completed 14 days in theatres, maintaining its presence at the box office after a strong opening run. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.55 crore in India net collections on Day 14, across 10,542 shows.

With this addition, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has accumulated Rs 423 crore in domestic net collections. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 495 crore, putting the film within striking distance of the Rs 500 crore domestic gross milestone.

The film has also recorded a reported worldwide gross collection of Rs 755.50 crore, including its overseas earnings. Its two-week performance reflects the continued audience interest in the action entertainer, led by the veteran Tamil superstar.