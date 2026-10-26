Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing ₹710 crore worldwide by Day 11. The action sequel also recorded a strong second weekend, collecting ₹64.35 crore as Sunday earnings picked up

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres, with the action sequel crossing the ₹710 crore mark worldwide within 11 days of its release. The film’s second weekend performance has further strengthened its box office position, with collections rising on Sunday after a notable Saturday recovery.

Jailer 2 crosses ₹710 crore worldwide

Jailer 2 has reportedly collected ₹710.35 crore in worldwide gross revenue by Day 11, according to Sacnilk estimates cited in media reports. The film earned ₹25.70 crore in India net collections on Sunday, October 25, marking a 6.4% increase over Saturday’s ₹24.15 crore.

With this, the film’s cumulative India net collection has reached ₹398.70 crore, while its domestic gross stands at ₹466.85 crore. Overseas markets have contributed ₹243.50 crore to the worldwide total, including an estimated ₹10 crore on Sunday alone.

The figures underline the sequel’s continued commercial strength, even as it moves beyond its opening week.

Second weekend brings in ₹64.35 crore

The Rajinikanth-starrer registered a steady improvement across its second weekend. After collecting ₹14.50 crore on Friday, October 23, the film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, earning ₹24.15 crore. Sunday brought in another ₹25.70 crore, taking its three-day second-weekend India net collection to ₹64.35 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 11, earning ₹17.35 crore. The Telugu version added ₹4.50 crore, while the Hindi version collected ₹3.15 crore. The Kannada version contributed approximately ₹70 lakh.

The film had already accumulated ₹334.35 crore during its first week. Its latest weekend performance suggests that audience interest has remained strong during the second week, despite the usual post-opening slowdown.

Tamil Nadu leads state-wise collections

Tamil Nadu continued to dominate the state-wise box office figures for Jailer 2, recording a reported gross collection of ₹12.75 crore. Karnataka followed with ₹5.50 crore, while the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region contributed ₹4.75 crore. Kerala added ₹3.30 crore, and the remaining Indian markets accounted for ₹3.75 crore.

The film follows Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose peaceful life is disrupted by threats from the criminal underworld. Forced to return to his ruthless ways, he sets out to protect his family and confront his enemies.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel builds on the world established in the 2023 film Jailer. Its sustained box office performance in India and overseas has made the second weekend another significant milestone in its theatrical journey.