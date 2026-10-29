Singer Shilpa Rao addresses her fans after her performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was abruptly interrupted when her microphone was switched off during a scheduling delay at the festival.

Shilpa Rao Reflects on Mumbai Concert Incident

Singer Shilpa Rao has shared a video from her interrupted performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai, days after her microphone was switched off before she could finish her set. The singer also shared a message for her fans, thanking them for their support. Rao performed at the music festival on October 24. However, her performance came to an abrupt end amid scheduling delays, leaving several people in the audience shocked. Videos from the event showed the singer trying to address the crowd before she was asked to leave the stage, while the Kutle Khan Project began its performance.

Audience Response and Singer's Message

Days after the incident, Rao shared a video of herself performing ‘Khuda Jaane’ from the 2008 film ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno.’ In the clip, the singer is seen wearing a shimmery white dress as the audience sings along with her. Along with the video, Rao shared a short message for her fans, writing, “I sing for you with all my heart…and that’s all that matters.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao) Soon after she shared the video, fans came forward to support the singer and praised her performance. One fan wrote, “Shilpa Rao was the best singer, and she always will be.” Another fan praised the way she handled the situation, writing, “U handled it with so much grace.” A third fan added, “Loved your performance the most; can’t wait to see you shine bright brighter and brightest”.

Previous Statements and Career Background

Earlier, Rao also shared a post about the incident, saying that the experience had left her hurt. Thanking the audience for standing by her even after the music stopped, she wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this.” Her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, also reacted to the incident on social media. He shared his disappointment over the way the singer was treated and spoke about the strong bond she shares with her fans.

Career Highlights

Rao made her playback singing debut with Tose Naina from the 2007 film Anwar, composed by Mithoon. She gained wider recognition with Khuda Jaane and went on to sing several popular songs, including Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ghungroo from War and Chaleya from Jawan. The singer has also received a National Film Award for her contribution to Indian music.