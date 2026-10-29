Sai Pallavi’s remark that “Ravana is not all bad” at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana has sparked debate online. A viral video shows the actress discussing the epic’s deeper message and moral lessons.

Sai Pallavi’s comments about Ravana at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have sparked a debate online. A video of the actress discussing the epic’s message went viral, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to her statement that Ravana was “not all bad.”

Sai Pallavi Explains Ravana Remark At LA Premiere

During a red carpet interaction on October 27, Sai Pallavi spoke about the importance of Indian culture and mythology. The actress, who plays Sita in the upcoming film, said the movie could introduce international audiences to Indian epics and their deeper meanings.

Speaking about the lessons people can learn from the Ramayana, she encouraged viewers to reflect on their own actions and recognise the good and bad within themselves.

She said, “Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time.”

Her remarks quickly attracted attention after the video circulated on social media. While some viewers questioned her choice of words, others argued that she was referring to self-reflection and the importance of correcting one's flaws.

Internet Divided Over Sai Pallavi’s Statement

Several social media users criticised the actress, questioning her interpretation of Ravana's character. Some comments focused on the fact that Ravana is traditionally portrayed as the antagonist of the epic, whose abduction of Sita leads to the central conflict with Lord Rama.

However, others defended Sai Pallavi, saying her statement was being taken out of context. They interpreted her words as a message about identifying negative qualities within oneself and working to overcome them.

The contrasting reactions have brought renewed attention to the actress ahead of the film's theatrical release.

What To Know About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film's first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.