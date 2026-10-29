Bigg Boss Kannada is drawing attention after Colors TV reportedly asked YouTuber Alemari Amith to stop conducting home tours of contestants. Here’s what is known about the request and the buzz surrounding it.

Bigg Boss Kannada is successfully crossing the 50-day mark right now. The reality show is reaching a very exciting stage. Colors Kannada and the Bigg Boss organizers just took a major step to keep the game fair. The channel management requested popular YouTuber Alemari Amith to stop doing home tours of the current contestants.

Colors Kannada clearly explained how family interviews seriously impact the show and the contestants inside.

Why did the channel stop the home tours?

1. Sympathy voting and biased decisions

Viewers must vote for contestants based on their gameplay, smartness, and personality. This is the basic rule of Bigg Boss. But YouTubers often visit contestant homes and show their financial struggles, poverty, extreme wealth, or regional backgrounds on social media. Viewers then forget the actual game and start voting purely out of sympathy. The channel feels this creates a huge unfairness for other hardworking contestants.

2. Unnecessary controversies from family interviews

Contestant family members usually do not have experience facing media cameras. They sometimes say things during interviews that send wrong messages on social media. This easily sparks unnecessary controversies outside. The channel worries this heavily damages the public image of the contestant, who is playing peacefully inside the house without knowing any of this outside drama.

YouTuber Alemari Amith agrees to the request

YouTuber Alemari Amith listened to the Colors Kannada staff and the Bigg Boss team. He quickly understood the sensitive situation. He respected the organizers' request and made a clear promise. He stated, "Until this season ends, I will not go to any Bigg Boss contestant's house to do a home tour, and I will not interview their family members."

Bigg Boss viewers are highly appreciating this mature decision by the YouTuber and the fair rule by the channel. Fans strongly agree that the game must strictly judge the personality inside the house, not the sympathy generated outside.