Superstar Rajinikanth delivered a massive opening with his new action drama Jailer 2. Director Nelson Dilipkumar released the movie globally in theatres on Thursday, October 15. The film created a sensation and collected a solid Rs 59.70 crore net at the Indian box office on day one.

Sacnilk data shows the action entertainer earned a gross of Rs 70.25 crore in India across 16,599 shows in four languages. The movie also minted Rs 55 crore gross in the overseas market. Jailer 2 stunned everyone with a massive Rs 125.25 crore worldwide gross on its first day.

The film easily crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India on opening day. Trade analysts say Jailer 2 will easily cross the Rs 1000 crore collection mark in its final run if this momentum continues. The movie will become the first Tamil film to achieve this massive milestone.