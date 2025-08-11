Image Credit : Social media

Diet: Balanced and Nourishing

Jacqueline Fernandez eats clean and nutrient-dense foods that fuel her active lifestyle. She says no to fad diets and focuses mostly on fresh, seasonal foods.

Breakfast: A protein smoothie made of almond milk, chia seeds, berries, and plant-based protein powder. Sometimes she takes eggs and avocado toast.

Lunch: Light yet filling. Usually quinoa/brown rice with steamed veggies, fish, or grilled chicken.

Snacks: Nuts, fruits, or hummus with veggie sticks to keep energy levels up in between meals.

Dinner: Simple and easy to digest, like a bowl of soup or stir-fried vegetables.

And she drinks a lot of water throughout the day, coupled with very limited processed sugar, while Jacque loves her herbal teas for their detoxifying properties.