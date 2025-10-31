Ishaan Khatter Birthday: Dhadak to Phone Bhoot; Check List of Box Office Failures
Ishaan Khatter Birthday: The 'Homebound' actor is celebrating his 30th Birthday on 1st November. In his career so far, he has delivered several flop films. So, let's take a look at which movies those are. Check the full list here
Dhadak
Ishaan Khatter appeared in the lead role in Karan Johar's film 'Dhadak', released in 2018. The film earned 74.19 crore. It was a semi-hit.
Khaali Peeli
In the 2020 film 'Khaali Peeli', Ishaan Khatter was seen in the lead role alongside Ananya Panday. The film streamed on ZEE5. It received a 2.5 rating on IMDb.
Phone Bhoot
In the film 'Phone Bhoot', released in 2022, Ishaan Khatter appeared in a lead role. It earned 14.01 crore. Thus, the film was a box office flop.
Beyond the Clouds
The film 'Beyond the Clouds' was released in 2017. Ishaan Khatter was seen in the lead role. However, this film was a box office flop.
A Suitable Boy
In 'A Suitable Boy', Ishaan Khatter appeared in a significant role. This series has a 6.1 rating on IMDb.
Fursat
Ishaan Khatter was seen in the lead role in the film 'Fursat'. This short film has a 5.3 rating on IMDb.