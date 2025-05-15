Indian cinema is poised to make a significant mark on the global stage once again as Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, prepares for its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film has been selected for screening in the esteemed Un Certain Regard section, which is known for celebrating distinctive and innovative storytelling from around the globe.

On May 14, the makers of Homebound revealed the film’s first official poster and confirmed its premiere date at Cannes—May 21, 2025. Backed by Dharma Productions, the announcement was made through an Instagram post that described the film as a story about bonds that endure and introduced the key cast while sharing the release details.

This selection at Cannes marks a landmark moment for Neeraj Ghaywan, who returns to feature filmmaking nearly ten years after his critically acclaimed debut, Masaan (2015). Adding to the anticipation, renowned Hollywood director Martin Scorsese has joined the project as its executive producer.

Scorsese, in a statement, explained that he had been intrigued when Mélita Toscan du Plantier brought the film to his attention. He expressed admiration for the story and the cultural depth it presented, and said he was eager to support the project. He described Homebound as a beautifully made film that holds meaningful significance for Indian cinema and expressed his satisfaction that it had earned a place in this year’s Un Certain Regard selection at Cannes.

Homebound explores the emotional journey of two childhood friends from a rural Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. However, as time passes and ambitions grow, their once-deep bond begins to deteriorate. In addition to the leading trio, the cast includes Shalini Vatsa, Tushar Phulke, and Pankaj Dubey.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 13 to May 24, with Homebound being one of the few Indian films set to make waves on the international stage this year.