Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW

New details have surfaced about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's marriage and divorce. It was said that they had been in love for more than nine years, so what happened? Read this



Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on cloud nine, today she has made a big announcement about her professional life. Samantha is all set to make her foreign film debut with ‘Arrangements of Love’ directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame.



In the film, Samantha will be playing the role of a 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who has her detective agency. Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman; actress to work with BAFTA award winning director Philip John



Coming to Samantha's personal life, there are some news articles about the possible cause why she got separated from Naga Chatana came up. It is said that Samantha's item song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated movie Pushpa can be the reason.

The song is made on a big budget where Samantha will be seen in an ultra-glam avatar. Many social media users started spreading the news that the item song had created problems in Sam and Naga's relationship.

This news has spread like wildfire and has also triggered some arguments of netizens and fans on social media. Some said Samantha never donned a revealing dress post her wedding. It was said that Samantha did select roles in movies as she did not want to disrespect the popular Akkineni family with her career choices.