    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman; actress to work with BAFTA award winning director Philip John

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed her first international film, Arrangements of Love, with BAFTA-winning director Philip John. In the film, Sam will play a bisexual Tamil woman.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman; actress to work with BAFTA award winning director Philip John
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
    Telugu female superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed her next project, and it is not just any other project. It is with Downton Abbey director Philip John. 

    The actress posted a photo with the veteran filmmaker, who is also a BAFTA award winner, she wrote: "A whole new world... I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness. I guess it's not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning, critically acclaimed director of your most favourite series Downton Abbey." 

    She acknowledged the post with these words: "Jumping for joy that you picked me sir Philip John... Thank you Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for the opportunity. Can't wait to start this exciting journey." It is reported that, Samantha has signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. In the film Samantha plays a bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective bureau.

    The film Arrangements of Love adapts to the novel of the same name, written by Indian author Timeri N Murari. It is said that Samantha will be playing a strong-minded woman.

    Every since Samantha split with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, her career has been skyrocketing. Taking to Twitter, Samantha wrote, "A whole new world. Absolutely thrilled to be a part of Arrangements Of Love. Thank you sir #PhilipJohn for picking me to be #Anu. Cant wait to begin this exciting journey .. Thankyou @SunithaTati always (sic)."

    In an interview with Variety, Samantha said that the film has opened the whole world for me. And today is her starting of her new journey with ‘Arrangements of Love. She also talked about Philip John, that she is very excited to work with Philip John. Sam also said she is a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey.’ The filming of Arrangements of Love is expected to start from August 2022.

    26/11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans

    International pop singer Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid 19; read details

    Porn film case: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets no relief from court

    The story of Sharbat Gula, Nat Geo's famous green-eyed Afghan girl, who was given refuge in Italy

    UP Election 2022: Mayawati reveals why Shah Alam, her richest MLA, quit BSP

    26/11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

