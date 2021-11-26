Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play bisexual woman; actress to work with BAFTA award winning director Philip John

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed her first international film, Arrangements of Love, with BAFTA-winning director Philip John. In the film, Sam will play a bisexual Tamil woman.

The actress posted a photo with the veteran filmmaker, who is also a BAFTA award winner, she wrote: "A whole new world... I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness. I guess it's not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning, critically acclaimed director of your most favourite series Downton Abbey."

She acknowledged the post with these words: "Jumping for joy that you picked me sir Philip John... Thank you Sunitha Tati and Guru Films for the opportunity. Can't wait to start this exciting journey." It is reported that, Samantha has signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. In the film Samantha plays a bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective bureau.

In an interview with Variety, Samantha said that the film has opened the whole world for me. And today is her starting of her new journey with ‘Arrangements of Love. She also talked about Philip John, that she is very excited to work with Philip John. Sam also said she is a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey.’ The filming of Arrangements of Love is expected to start from August 2022.