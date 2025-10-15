- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Sonakshi Sinha Expecting? Fans Speculate After Her Appearance at Fashion Event [WATCH]
Is Sonakshi Sinha Expecting? Fans Speculate After Her Appearance at Fashion Event [WATCH]
Sonakshi Sinha's recent red carpet appearance with husband Zaheer Iqbal has sparked widespread pregnancy rumours, after fans noticed her unusual gestures at designer Vikram Phadnis’ grand fashion show in Mumbai.
Sonakshi Sinha Red Carpet Appearance
Sonakshi Sinha made a glamorous entry with her husband Zaheer Iqbal at designer Vikram Phadnis’ grand fashion event, which celebrated his 35-year milestone in the fashion industry. The event, themed Vintage India, featured a showcase of iconic styles reimagined for the modern era.
A Stunning Look with Subtle Clues
Wearing a flowing red floral Anarkali suit, Sonakshi looked every bit the regal beauty. Her elegant outfit and traditional styling captured attention, but it was her subtle gestures, covering her belly with her dupatta and hand, that sparked a different kind of buzz among fans.
Internet Thinks Sonakshi Might Be Expecting
Soon after photos and videos surfaced online, social media was flooded with speculation. “She looks pregnant,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Why is she hiding her belly?” Though no confirmation has been made, the comments quickly gained traction.
Zaheer Keeps It Classic
Zaheer Iqbal complemented Sonakshi’s traditional look with a navy-blue bandhgala jacket and white pants. The couple smiled and posed gracefully on the red carpet, drawing cheers from the crowd and shutterbugs alike.
A Wedding Rooted in Love, Not Religion
Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony on June 23, 2024. Their marriage under the Special Marriage Act was followed by a grand celebration. In a past interview, Sonakshi opened up about their interfaith relationship, stating,
“We were two people in love. Religion was never the focus. We celebrate each other’s cultures with respect.”
Silence from the Couple Amid Speculation
As fans and the media continue to speculate, Sonakshi and Zaheer have chosen to remain silent on the pregnancy rumours. Whether it’s just a fashion moment being misread or something more, only time, and perhaps a statement, will tell.