SEXY video, photos: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym, 41-year-old sets Internet on fire

The newly single celebrity, Kim Kardashian has joined the internet's favourite thigh-high boot craze, and we're not sure whether to be happy or sad about it.



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

What adjectives best describe the Kardashians? It is 'BOLD', 'HOT' and EXTRA! Yes, and they never let us down when moving things to the next level. And this time, Kim K went all out with the thigh-high boot trend.



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

A few days ago, the reality actress and businesswoman came to Instagram to show a low-fi video of herself in her new gym outfit. (Video)

Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

If you're wondering what I was wearing to the gym, it was a nude string bikini, thigh-high boots, and a t-shirt pulled backwards for some reason.



Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Zena Foster commented on the post saying, “it’s too early for this shit goodbye Kim", Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented that “I wore this to the gym this morning."

Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim's friend Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji on this post, and personal trainer Amanda Lee stole the words from our mouths as she wrote, “ok this is everything!"

Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim also tweeted a series of images in the same attire, and her sister Khloe couldn't stop herself from writing, "Holy shit Kimberly."

Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram