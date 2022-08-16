Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video, photos: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym, 41-year-old sets Internet on fire

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    The newly single celebrity, Kim Kardashian has joined the internet's favourite thigh-high boot craze, and we're not sure whether to be happy or sad about it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    What adjectives best describe the Kardashians? It is 'BOLD', 'HOT' and EXTRA! Yes, and they never let us down when moving things to the next level. And this time, Kim K went all out with the thigh-high boot trend.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    A few days ago, the reality actress and businesswoman came to Instagram to show a low-fi video of herself in her new gym outfit. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    If you're wondering what I was wearing to the gym, it was a nude string bikini, thigh-high boots, and a t-shirt pulled backwards for some reason.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Zena Foster commented on the post saying, “it’s too early for this shit goodbye Kim", Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented that “I wore this to the gym this morning." 

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Kim's friend Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji on this post, and personal trainer Amanda Lee stole the words from our mouths as she wrote, “ok this is everything!"

     

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Kim also tweeted a series of images in the same attire, and her sister Khloe couldn't stop herself from writing, "Holy shit Kimberly."

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kim is also in the news about her relationship with Pete Davidson; if reports are to be believed, the two have broken up. As per People, the duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship a few weeks ago.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Recent Stories

    football Now, Manchester United want Real Madrid's Casemiro after failing to convince Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong snt

    Now, Manchester United want Real Madrid's Casemiro after failing to convince Barcelona's De Jong

    Yuan Wang 5 in Sri Lanka Indian experts say China loves to create tension

    'Yuan Wang 5' in Indian neighbourhood: 'China loves to create tension'

    Sri Lanka lifts ban on Tamil diaspora groups, which once funded terror snt

    Sri Lanka lifts ban on Tamil diaspora groups that once funded terror

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision

    football Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card snt

    Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon