Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to the big screen after two years with Maa Inti Bangaram, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. A heartfelt family drama begins shooting in Hyderabad

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned after a long two years into the film sets for shooting for 'Maa Inti Bangaram', with the powerful portrayal and varied choices being the hallmark of the actress. She is now shooting for the much-anticipated family drama with the actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Impressive Comeback After Two Years

Samantha's last movie release was 'Shaakuntalam'(2023), after which she took time off for her health and personal wellness. The news about her comeback sent cheers of joy among her fans. 'Maa Inti Bangaram' is one giant step in her journey-an official restart after two years away from the big screen.

The filming was recently started in Hyderabad and the team has completed the first schedule, with viral behind-the-scenes pictures from the mahurat shot of the movie showing fans celebrating Samantha's return to sets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starts Shooting for Maa Inti Bangaram

For 'Maa Inti Bangaram', Samantha will be sharing screen space with talented Gulshan Devaiah, known for his impactful performances in 'Duranga' and 'Badhaai Do'. This is the first time these two actors are collaborating, making it an interesting pair to watch.

The story is believed to touch upon family, identity, and belonging-characters that are very close to Samantha. On the other hand, Gulshan brings a lot of grounded energy to his performances that provide an interesting contrast to Samantha's emotional depth.

The Story With Deep Emotional Grounding

'Maa Inti Bangaram' seems to be a light hearted family drama weaving together the everyday lives and steadfastness of family relations. The heartfelt title itself, which translates to 'The Precious Thing of Our Home', hints towards an emotional narrative revolving around love, strength, and unity.

If all goes by plan, 'Maa Inti Bangaram' could see a theatrical release by 2026, marking Samantha's big screen comeback and testament to her being one of India's most adored actresses.