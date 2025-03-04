Is Salman Khan getting married to 28-Year-Old Pakistani actress? Here's is the TRUTH

Hania Aamir Salman Khan Love Rumour: Rakhi Sawant has said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going to marry Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Salman Khan Pakistani Actress Marriage : In India, if there's a most wanted bachelor, it's Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A Bollywood actress has dropped a bombshell, saying he's getting married soon.

Salman Khan

There isn't a heroine in Bollywood who isn't smitten with actor Salman Khan. Even after turning 50, girls were standing in line to marry Salman Khan. Now, Salman Khan is 59 years old. Even now, thousands of girls in India are ready to marry Salman Khan. But now, leaving all the girls in India, Salman Khan is going to marry a Pakistani actress who is 31 years younger than him.

Rakhi Sawant

Speaking about this, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant introduced the 28-year-old actress from Pakistan with a photo. Rakhi Sawant has said that the name of the Pakistani actress Salman Khan is going to marry is Hania Aamir. She is 31 years younger than Salman Khan. However, in the viral video, Rakhi calls this 28-year-old actress her 'Bhabhi' (aunt).

Salman Khan Marriage Rumour

There are a lot of comments on this viral video of Rakhi Sawant. After watching Rakhi's viral video, a netizen wrote 'She is mental'. Another user said, 'I don't know what kind of drugs she is using'. Another user wrote, 'What is aunty talking about'. Another user commented, 'Someone take her to a mental hospital'.

Salman Khan, Hania Aamir

Who is this Hania Aamir? Hania Aamir is a small screen and film actress in Pakistan. She came to TV in 2017 with the show 'Titli'. After that, she has acted in shows and movies like 'Ana', 'Na Maloom Afraad 2', 'Parwaaz Hay Junoon', 'Mere Humsafar' and 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' in Pakistan. Actress Rakhi Sawant has dropped a new bombshell that she is Salman Khan's girlfriend, causing a stir in Bollywood.

