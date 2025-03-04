Is Salman Khan getting married to 28-Year-Old Pakistani actress? Here's is the TRUTH

Hania Aamir Salman Khan Love Rumour: Rakhi Sawant has said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going to marry Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Salman Khan Pakistani Actress Marriage : In India, if there's a most wanted bachelor, it's Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A Bollywood actress has dropped a bombshell, saying he's getting married soon.

budget 2025
article_image2

Salman Khan

There isn't a heroine in Bollywood who isn't smitten with actor Salman Khan. Even after turning 50, girls were standing in line to marry Salman Khan. Now, Salman Khan is 59 years old. Even now, thousands of girls in India are ready to marry Salman Khan. But now, leaving all the girls in India, Salman Khan is going to marry a Pakistani actress who is 31 years younger than him. 

article_image3

Rakhi Sawant

Speaking about this, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant introduced the 28-year-old actress from Pakistan with a photo. Rakhi Sawant has said that the name of the Pakistani actress Salman Khan is going to marry is Hania Aamir. She is 31 years younger than Salman Khan. However, in the viral video, Rakhi calls this 28-year-old actress her 'Bhabhi' (aunt). 

article_image4

Salman Khan Marriage Rumour

There are a lot of comments on this viral video of Rakhi Sawant. After watching Rakhi's viral video, a netizen wrote 'She is mental'. Another user said, 'I don't know what kind of drugs she is using'. Another user wrote, 'What is aunty talking about'. Another user commented, 'Someone take her to a mental hospital'.

article_image5

Salman Khan, Hania Aamir

Who is this Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir is a small screen and film actress in Pakistan. She came to TV in 2017 with the show 'Titli'. After that, she has acted in shows and movies like 'Ana', 'Na Maloom Afraad 2', 'Parwaaz Hay Junoon', 'Mere Humsafar' and 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' in Pakistan. Actress Rakhi Sawant has dropped a new bombshell that she is Salman Khan's girlfriend, causing a stir in Bollywood.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

india vs australia cricket live score ind vs aus icc champions trophy 2025 semi final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming snt

IND vs AUS, CT 2025 semifinal LIVE updates: Shami removes Smith, Axar castles Maxwell

Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, SRK at Ashutosh Gowarikers' sons wedding RBA

Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, SRK at Ashutosh Gowarikers' sons wedding

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH) HRD

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH)

Nomad Foods’ Retail Sentiment Remains Subdued Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods’ Retail Sentiment Remains Subdued Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon