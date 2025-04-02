user
Is RJ Mahvash in Lucknow during Yuzvendra Chahal’s match? Her pool video ignites dating rumors [WATCH]

Yuzvendra Chahal’s match in Lucknow sparks rumors as RJ Mahvash posts a pool video from the city, fueling speculation about their relationship.
 

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Apr 2, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, was in Lucknow on Tuesday, playing for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants. On the same day, his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, posted a video on her Instagram, leaving fans curious if the two were together. Mahvash shared a relaxed moment by the pool at a local hotel.

 

article_image2

In her video, Mahvash captioned the post, “Mujhe swim karte time lagta hai main kar kar ke bohot aagey nikal gayi hu. Phir mud ke dekhti hu to usi jagah pade phach phach kar rahi hoti hu,” though she didn’t reveal her location. Fans, however, quickly identified the swimming pool as being at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow. [WATCH]


article_image3

This sparked speculation about Chahal and Mahvash’s relationship, especially since they were both in the city at the same time. The two have been the subject of dating rumors for a while, especially after they were spotted together during a hotel stay. However, Mahvash previously denied these rumors, saying they were just friends.

 

article_image4

The duo’s relationship gained more attention when they attended the Champions Trophy finale in Dubai together. Chahal's recent divorce from Dhanashree Verma, finalized on March 20, only added fuel to the rumors. Hours before his divorce hearing, Chahal was seen hanging out with Mahvash, further fueling speculation about their bond.

