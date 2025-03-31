Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumors with THIS Cricketer

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has sparked dating rumors after being spotted with former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara during an IPL 2025 match.
The duo was seen together at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, cheering for the Rajasthan Royals, which fueled speculation among fans.
Photos and videos of Malaika and Sangakkara went viral, with netizens questioning if there's a romantic link between the two.
This comes months after Malaika's breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, adding intrigue to her personal life.
Neither Malaika nor Sangakkara has addressed the rumors, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship.
