Malaika Arora Sparks Dating Rumors with THIS Cricketer

Malaika Arora's New Rumored Connection

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has sparked dating rumors after being spotted with former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara during an IPL 2025 match.

Public Appearance at IPL

The duo was seen together at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, cheering for the Rajasthan Royals, which fueled speculation among fans.

Social Media Buzz

Photos and videos of Malaika and Sangakkara went viral, with netizens questioning if there's a romantic link between the two.

Post-Arjun Kapoor Split

This comes months after Malaika's breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, adding intrigue to her personal life.

 

No Official Confirmation

Neither Malaika nor Sangakkara has addressed the rumors, leaving fans curious about the nature of their relationship.

