Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar? Fans React to Dating Speculation, Call it PR Stunt
The trailer for Prabhas' forthcoming film The Raja Saab was released on Monday, December 29, 2025, and reports have since circulated that the star has found love. He's supposedly dating Riddhi Kumar, his co-star in The Raja Saab.
Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar?
Prabhas, a pan-India actor, is preparing to release his next film, The Raja Saab, which will also star Riddhi Kumar and Niddhi Agarwal. The film's trailer was out today, and advertising for The Raja Saab is presently in full force.
Recently, actor Riddhi Kumar's remarks at the pre-release ceremony for The Raja Saab piqued fans' interest as she showered love on her co-star Prabhas. Fans couldn't believe it when she said that Prabhas gave her the white saree she wore to the function. After her speech went viral, people speculated that the two may be dating.
Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar?
On stage, Riddhi stated of Maruthi's The Raja Saab, "This Raja Saab movie is an absolute entertainer." Thank you, Maruthi garu, for capturing our beloved (Prabhas' nickname) precisely as he is. I think Maruthi sir did an excellent job in bringing out all of Prabhas garu's features. He instilled these in Raja Saab, making him an absolute sweetheart in the picture."
Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar?
She then said, "First and foremost, thank you very much, Prabhas. I am here because you drew me into the film. I'm wearing the saree you gave me, which I preserved for three years especially to wear tonight. I'm quite thankful to have you in my life."
Fans were astonished to find that not only did Prabhas give Riddhi a saree, but she also expressed thanks for having him in her life.
A user asked, "Is #Prabhas dating #RiddhiKumar?"
Another person was wondering, "Paaapam secret ichadu leak chesesindi (He gave it to her in secret and she leaked it)."
Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar?
Another participant stated, "Something is fishy," and another said, “Idhentra edho pelli cheskuntunatlu saree have u in my life antundhi (Why is she talking like she's getting married to him about the saree and having him in her life?)”
Is Prabhas Dating Riddhi Kumar?
Several netizens speculated that Prabhas' collaboration may be part of a promotional campaign, as this is not the first time he has been linked to a co-star. Prabhas has already been connected to numerous of his leading women. Prabhas was formerly related to Anushka Shetty. However, the two have always refuted all stories and suspicions regarding their connection. Later, during the filming of Adipurush, Prabhas was linked to his co-star Kriti Sanon.
There were even rumours that the two were planning to marry soon. However, Kriti Sanon put an end to the speculations by declaring that they were false.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.