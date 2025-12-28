At 'The RajaSaab' pre-release event, actor Prabhas lauded co-star Sanjay Dutt's powerful screen presence, revealing that he was so captivated by Dutt's performance during dubbing that he started forgetting his own scenes.

Prabhas on working with Sanjay Dutt

Actor Prabhas, who attended the pre-release event of 'The RajaSaab' in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, opened up about working with Sanjay Dutt, who plays a key role in the upcoming horror-fantasy film. While speaking at the event, Prabhas discussed watching Dutt's scenes during the dubbing process and shared his impression of the veteran actor's screen presence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talking about Sanjay Dutt and his performance in 'The RajaSaab,' Prabhas said, "Sanjay sir... just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen. When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes."

About 'The RajaSaab' Trailer

The trailer for the highly anticipated film was unveiled in September this year. The three-minute, thirty-one-second trailer opens with Prabhas' character being controlled by Boman Irani's character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere. It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Cast, Crew and Release Date

The RajaSaab is directed and written by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The film is scheduled for a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9, 2026.