Is Nick Jonas not a good HUSBAND to Priyanka Chopra? Here's what he said

In a video that is going viral, Nick Jonas is seen saying that he fears not being a good husband to Priyanka Chopra and more. Read this

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on December 1. As the couple, Priyanka and Nick, are going strong, both took to their Instagram account to share a glimpse of their romantic candlelight dinner.



Recently, a video went viral, a snippet from the 2nd episode titled Secret Ingredient. A fan page first shared the video on Instagram where Nick reveals what scares him. The singer-actor, from a big loving family, shares his fear of not being a good husband to Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin recently announced a new documentary mini-series titled Moments Between the Moments, where they will talk about their lives, work, tours and more. The series that premiered its first episode on December 7 will give fans insight into their thrilling musical tour.

The show's first episode, A Year Of Firsts, chronicles some BTS moments from the Jonas Brothers’ show at Fenway Park, held in Boston, USA. Nick said, “I fear not being a good husband, brother, son in the video. The most important thing to me in the world is my family. I treat them and how I show them love and respect. We all have our way of giving and receiving love.”

