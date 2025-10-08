- Home
Nandamuri Tejaswini, daughter of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, is making her on-camera debut. Known for her behind-the-scenes work, she now steps into the spotlight as a brand endorser for a Hyderabad jewellery label.
Nandamuri Tejaswini Steps into the Spotlight
Nandamuri Tejaswini, the younger daughter of renowned actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, is making a significant career shift by stepping in front of the camera for the very first time. While she has long been a key figure behind the scenes, managing her father’s projects and overseeing production activities, Tejaswini is now ready to showcase her presence on screen.
Debut as Brand Endorser for Hyderabad-Based Jewellery Label
Tejaswini will be endorsing a prestigious jewellery brand based in Hyderabad, marking her debut in the world of brand endorsements. The commercial shoot, which took place recently in Hyderabad, has been completed successfully. This new venture highlights her expanding interests beyond production and project management into the broader entertainment and marketing arena.
A Reserved Personality Making Waves
Known for her low-profile and reserved nature, Tejaswini’s on-camera debut is being seen as a major milestone in her professional journey. Industry insiders believe this move signals her increasing inclination toward the entertainment industry, not just behind the scenes but also as a public figure endorsing prominent brands.
Anticipation Builds for Campaign Launch
While details about the jewellery brand and the exact launch date of the campaign are yet to be disclosed, expectations are high. Tejaswini’s first on-camera appearance is already generating buzz, with many anticipating a stylish and impactful debut. This new chapter promises to be a memorable one for the Nandamuri family and fans alike, as Tejaswini steps confidently into the limelight.