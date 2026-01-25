Given the craze for special songs in pan-India movies, the team is said to be focusing heavily on this song. It's rumored that Mrunal is demanding over 3 crores as remuneration for this song. It has become a trend for star heroines to act in special songs. These songs are getting crores of views and breaking records. We all know how much of a sensation a recent song by Tamannaah created. It's reported that Mrunal is also about to join this trend. However, there's no official announcement that Mrunal is doing this song. But the talk is strong in Tollywood. We'll have to see if this star heroine will really do a song in Peddi.