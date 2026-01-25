Is Mrunal Thakur Doing an Item Number in Ram Charan’s Peddi? Pay Details Inside
Mrunal Thakur is grabbing attention amid dating rumours with Dhanush, and fresh buzz claims she will feature in an item song in Ram Charan’s Peddi, sparking curiosity about her fee and the real story.
Huge expectations for Ram Charan's Peddi.
There are huge expectations for Mega Power Star Ram Charan's movie, Peddi. Fans are eagerly waiting for a solid hit from Ram Charan. He is heavily focused on Peddi. The makers are thinking from all angles to shape the movie brilliantly. It's reported that a special item song is being planned for this film, directed by Buchi Babu. They are apparently planning to have Mrunal Thakur, who has never appeared in a special song before, perform it.
The heroine who won the hearts of the Telugu people
Mrunal, who became famous with Hindi serials, won the hearts of the Telugu audience with 'Sita Ramam'. After that, Mrunal Thakur made her mark in Tollywood with films like 'Hi Nanna' and 'Family Star'. Recently, she went viral due to dating rumors with Dhanush. Now, it seems she might entertain Tollywood again with a special song.
Will Mrunal Thakur agree?
According to industry sources, the producers of Peddi have already approached Mrunal Thakur for a special song. Since it's a huge pan-India project, it's rumored that Mrunal responded positively to the offer. The item song is being designed to greatly benefit the film. They are also planning to spend a lot on it. It's being planned to be shot on magnificent sets on a grand scale. Word is that music director A.R. Rahman has already prepared a tune for this special song.
Mrunal Thakur's remuneration..
Given the craze for special songs in pan-India movies, the team is said to be focusing heavily on this song. It's rumored that Mrunal is demanding over 3 crores as remuneration for this song. It has become a trend for star heroines to act in special songs. These songs are getting crores of views and breaking records. We all know how much of a sensation a recent song by Tamannaah created. It's reported that Mrunal is also about to join this trend. However, there's no official announcement that Mrunal is doing this song. But the talk is strong in Tollywood. We'll have to see if this star heroine will really do a song in Peddi.
Mrunal Thakur's films..
Currently, Mrunal Thakur is busy with several projects in both Hindi and Telugu. Having already made a special mark for herself in Tollywood, she is also known to be playing a key role in the pan-world film in the Allu Arjun-Atlee combination. Film analysts believe that if the special song in Ram Charan's 'Peddi' becomes a reality, Mrunal's craze is likely to increase even more.
