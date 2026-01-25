Speculation around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s relationship intensified after a viral video claimed the two stars had secretly tied the knot. Here’s a clear breakdown of what actually happened and the truth behind the wedding rumours.

The social media platform exploded with wedding rumors about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur after a video appeared online which claimed the two actors had married in secret. The clip quickly went viral, leaving fans confused and curious about whether the stars had already gotten married away from the public eye. The video reveals its actual content through various methods which demonstrate a completely different reality than what it shows.

Did Dhanush Secretly Marry Mrunal Thakur

The viral clip shows Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur participating in what appears to be a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Dhanush wore a white veshti with a gold border and matching shirt while Mrunal chose to wear a maroon saree which made her look elegant. The visuals show numerous famous film industry people who include Thalapathy Vijay Dulquer Salmaan Ajith Kumar composer Anirudh Ravichander and actresses Trisha and Shruti Haasan.

The video spread rapidly through online platforms which people used to claim that the wedding occurred on January 22 in Chennai. The actors had quietly tied the knot.

Video Turns Out to Be AI-Generated

The investigation showed that the video did not contain authentic content but instead used artificial intelligence to create fake material. The viral post included a date which one user found to be suspicious because they claimed that Ajith Kumar was in Dubai during that time. The clip was confirmed as a digital fabrication which depicted a fake wedding video that did not show real footage of the event.

Wedding Rumours Officially Denied

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were rumored to have scheduled a private Valentine’s Day wedding which would include only their closest friends and family according to earlier reports. The actors’ representative later dismissed those assertions. Mrunal is not getting married according to the source who provided the information to HT City. The rumors about her marriage have no factual basis according to him.

The wedding speculation remains untrue at this time while fans should remain skeptical about any viral social media content.