She said, "I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers, please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to. I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what's happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, 'Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?' Even the kids are being questioned in school."

"Until you hear it from me, please don't believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It's a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being," she added.