Is Mahhi Vij Hospitalised? Jay Bhanushali’s Absence Sparks Divorce Rumours
Mahhi Vij has been hospitalized, and her team has shared an update on her health. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali’s absence has led to more speculation about possible divorce rumors.
Mahhi Vij has been admitted to the hospital owing to a high temperature and weakness, amidst persistent divorce allegations with Jay Bhanushali and speculation about her TV comeback. Her public relations team posted a photo of her lying in bed and verified, "Mahhi has a high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital." Doctors are doing tests. "She's stable."
However, Mahhi Vij has slammed these reports and threatened to take legal action against media outlets for spreading fake divorce rumours. Amid the ongoing drama, Mahhi has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a high fever and severe weakness.
On Thursday, Mahhi's team posted a health update on Instagram, explaining that physicians are now doing many tests. They also shared a photo of Mahhi resting in a hospital bed.
Sharing the update, the caption of the Instagram post read, "@mahhivij has been admitted to the hospital right now owing to a high fever. We could not reach her for more updates, but her publicist Avantika Sinha confirms the news, saying, "Yes, she has a high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital. The doctor will run tests now. Nothing beyond this can be confirmed just yet. She is stable."
Mahhi previously published Instagram Stories about suffering a viral ailment. In one of her pictures, she was seen taking multiple medications and writing a statement thanking her family for their support during this trying time.
However, Jay was not spotted in the hospital where Mahhi was hospitalised, and fans were quick to point out that Mahhi made no mention of Jay at all. Aside from the divorce, sources suggest Mahhi received Rs 5 crore in alimony from Jay. Mahhi recently addressed the topic in her latest vlog, responding to reports that she received lakhs in alimony following their supposed divorce.
She said, "I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers, please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to. I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what's happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, 'Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?' Even the kids are being questioned in school."
"Until you hear it from me, please don't believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It's a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being," she added.
The story of Mahi and Jay
When Mahhi and Jay first met, it was at a party hosted by a mutual acquaintance, and they clicked immediately. They had been dating for a few years before they finally tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in the year 2010.
In addition to their biological daughter Tara, the couple also has two foster children named Rajveer and Khushi. Together, they are the parents of three children.