Is Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan's Mumbai apartment Rs 15.75 crores? Read this

The apartment is 2,245 square feet and is projected to cost around Rs 15.75 crores. The location is on the thirteenth level of a fifteen-story building and has three car parking spots. The actress hasn't made any public comments about it, though.

According to a Hindustan Times report, apartment 1303 has an attached balcony and 2,245 square feet of space. It is situated on the 13th floor of a 15-story luxury building on 16th Road in Khar.



A couple from Bandra who signed the papers on September 27th became the flat owners. It appears that the actress paid Rs 94.50 lakh in stamp duty.

Actor Kamal Haasan and his second wife Sarika Thakur, are the parents of Akshara Haasan. Before being divorced, the couple's 16-year marriage was ended.

Shruti Haasan, an actress and singer, is Akshara's elder sister. The two collaborated on their father's unfinished project Sabaash Naidu.

In addition, Akshara debuted in the R Balki-directed Shamitabh, a film starring Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan, in 2015. After then, the actress continued to appear in films and a Tamil web series called Fingertip.

In addition, she has appeared in a few films, including the Tamil film Vivegam, which stars Ajith Kumar; the Hindi film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, which stars Chiyaan Vikram, and others. Furthermore, she is scheduled to appear in the finished film Agni Siragugal.

