  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were clicked together. Later, Palak was also trolled when she hid her face from the cameras, when spotted with Khan.

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    Meta: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after clicking together. Later, Palak was also trolled when she hid her face from the cameras when spotted with Khan. Since Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted at a popular Mumbai club by paparazzi, their dating rumours are grabbing headlines

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    Ibrahim looked cool smiling towards the shutterbugs, but Palak was seen running from the shutterbugs to hide herself. However, according to the latest reports, they have decided to maintain distance.

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    Last week, Palak got trolled for hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. She was slammed for her behaviour and many started wondering if they were dating. Netizens commented on the video. One wrote, “She's new to the scandals, while he's not bothered,” another user remarked, “What is this??? Freinds ho to sarm kis bat ki ya abhi se chalu kar diya break up link up se publicity batorna” 

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    One more user commented, “Why is she hiding herself ?” According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was not happy that Palak was hiding her face and the way she handled the whole matter. 

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    It is also said that, they haven't contacted each other since the episode. So it means it is over between Ibrahim and Palak? Well, according to the reports, they are just friends but had a liking for each other. But for now, they have kept their distance." 

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    Palak was in the news for her Bijlee Bijlee song with Harrdy Sandhu. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. She will soon be seen in her debut horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Also Read: Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report RCB

    The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. Ibrahim is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Also Read: Palak Tiwari looks 'too hot to handle' in these pics from her latest shoot

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; Here's what we know RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; here's what we know

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed RCB

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to settle financial issues with Swiss firm - ADT

    Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to settle financial issues with Swiss firm

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket-ayh

    Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia - ADT

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings-ayh

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate-dnm

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon