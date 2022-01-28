Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were clicked together. Later, Palak was also trolled when she hid her face from the cameras, when spotted with Khan.

Ibrahim looked cool smiling towards the shutterbugs, but Palak was seen running from the shutterbugs to hide herself. However, according to the latest reports, they have decided to maintain distance.

Last week, Palak got trolled for hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. She was slammed for her behaviour and many started wondering if they were dating. Netizens commented on the video. One wrote, “She's new to the scandals, while he's not bothered,” another user remarked, “What is this??? Freinds ho to sarm kis bat ki ya abhi se chalu kar diya break up link up se publicity batorna”

One more user commented, “Why is she hiding herself ?” According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was not happy that Palak was hiding her face and the way she handled the whole matter.

It is also said that, they haven't contacted each other since the episode. So it means it is over between Ibrahim and Palak? Well, according to the reports, they are just friends but had a liking for each other. But for now, they have kept their distance."

Palak was in the news for her Bijlee Bijlee song with Harrdy Sandhu. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. She will soon be seen in her debut horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Also Read: Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)