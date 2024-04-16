Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Disha Patani in depression? Social media user asks, 'Why can't she move on?' Check out her posts

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani reportedly struggles to move on from her previous relationship with Tiger Shroff. A photograph also showed Disha chatting with one of her fans, wherein she confirmed she was going through a difficult phase in her life.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dated a few years before parting ways in 2022. Tiger and Disha maintained a strong friendship despite parting ways and were frequently seen together.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While initially, the duo never confirmed their dating rumours, Tiger has now accepted that he was in a relationship and has moved on in his life. However, it looks like Disha has been finding it difficult to get over Tiger, whom she loved with all her heart.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A netizen recently revealed a few screenshots of Disha Patani's social media posts following her split with Tiger Shroff. The images depicted some enigmatic posts made by the actress regarding grief, pain, and lost dreams.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    A photo also showed Disha chatting with one of her followers, in which she appeared to corroborate that she is going through a terrible time in her life. Sharing the post, the netizen said, "Why can't Disha move on?"

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The netizen also said that Disha Patani was never happy after her separation from Tiger Shroff. Her Instagram DP has been the same since January 2023, although her social media participation has been minimal. As a result, the actress has begun to lose supporters who formerly adored her.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    Furthermore, it was alleged that Disha's BFF, Mouni Roy, brought her to Thailand to help her recover from her depression.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    Mouni allegedly apparently sought to match Disha up with a guy called Thomas, whom they met on vacation. But none of it truly helped Disha move on from Tiger.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    After the post was uploaded online, numerous netizens swamped the comment area with their thoughts. While some praised Disha for her unselfish love for Tiger Shroff, others chastised the actor for manipulating her for personal gain.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Social Media

    A user penned, "Have you ever had a breakup where the other person has made you feel like an option and won't let you move on by mentioning every now and then for fame? It has been just two years. At the end of the day, she is also just a girl who had her heart broken." Another wrote, "She's always so pretty and cheerful. I can't even imagine her being sad, but I'm happy that she isn't with Tiger anymore. I don't like that chap one bit."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year RKK

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more vkp

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

    WATCH Sai Pallavi's old video goes viral; Ramayana actress' seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani' RBA

    WATCH: Sai Pallavi's old video goes viral; Ramayana actress' seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

    Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Suspects did 3 recce missions, stayed in Panvel for 15 days

    Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Suspects did 3 recce missions, stayed in Panvel for 15 days

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21 vkp

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year RKK

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more vkp

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon