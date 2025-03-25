user
Chhaava to have special screening in Parliament: PM Modi and MPs to watch Vicky Kaushal’s starrer

Chhaava screening in Parliament: PM Modi and MPs will attend the special' Chhaava' screening in Parliament. This Vicky Kaushal starrer has earned ₹583.35 crore at the box office so far.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

A special screening of the Hindi film ‘Chhaava’ based on the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in the Parliament House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament will attend the event. The entire star cast of the film, including Vicky Kaushal, will be present in Parliament. Meanwhile, the film is also performing well at the box office and has earned ₹583.35 crore in India so far.

Special Screening of ‘Chhaava’ in Parliament

The film ‘Chhaava’ will be screened on Thursday at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and MPs are expected to attend the event. The entire cast and crew, including the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal, will also be present at this special show.

 


PM Modi has praised the film before

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised this film before. On February 21, at the All India Marathi Literary Conference, he said that ‘Chhaava’ is creating a buzz these days. Presenting the valor of Sambhaji Maharaj in this form is an important step.

Earlier, in December 2024, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which depicted the story of the Godhra Incident, was also screened in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Chhaava LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal's film surfaces on 1800+ platforms, case registered– All details inside

 

‘Chhaava’ Shines at the Box Office

The film was released on February 14, 2025, and has been earning tremendously since then. On Sunday (despite the big IPL 2025 match), the film earned ₹4.8 crore. The total collection in India has reached ₹583.35 crore. The global collection is ₹780 crore, including ₹90.50 crore from overseas. On Sunday, the Hindi occupancy was 18.85%.

 

Why is the film ‘Chhaava’ special?

‘Chhaava’ is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This film showcases his bravery and sacrifice. The screening of this film in Parliament is being seen as a tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj's contribution.

ALSO READ: 'Chhaava': Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film

