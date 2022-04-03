Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Pavitra Rishta star revealed, 'even Vicky Jain doesn’t Know' (Watch)

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Lock Upp had a visitor this weekend. Kangana invites her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande, who came to promote the second season of Pavitra Rishta. During the chat she said something interesting, read on
     

    Lock Upp is quickly becoming one of the most popular reality show among viewers. Kangana Ranaut hosts the show, which encourages people to reveal their secrets, especially on weekends when it is 'Judgement Day.' Lock Upp had a visitor this weekend. 
     

    Kangana invites her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande, who came to promote the second season of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita declared her pregnancy here, before explaining that it was an April Fool's joke. (VIDEO)
     

    Ankita shocked everyone when she revealed she is pregnant. She also stated that her spouse, Vicky Jan, is unaware of the situation.

    "Okay, so even Vicky doesn't know this," she explained. "Congratulations, people, I'm pregnant," she said before adding, "April fool banaya." Yes, that was a trick she played on you. Kangana replied by saying that it wasn't even April 1st!

    Later, while going back, Kangana to Anikta, “I hope ye jhootha secret jaldi sach ho jae (hope this lie comes true soon)," and Ankita replied, “Jaldi hoga, hoga (It will happen and it will happen soon)."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, Charlotte Flair retains, Stone Cold Steve Austin wins

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Hollywood Grammys 2022 Tony Bennett to skip ceremony Lady Gaga to honour him drb

    Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices hiked again fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days check rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days

    WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, Charlotte Flair retains, Stone Cold Steve Austin wins

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    Ex PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan s party PTI activist Report gcw

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon