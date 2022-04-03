Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Pavitra Rishta star revealed, 'even Vicky Jain doesn’t Know' (Watch)

Lock Upp had a visitor this weekend. Kangana invites her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande, who came to promote the second season of Pavitra Rishta. During the chat she said something interesting, read on



Kangana invites her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande, who came to promote the second season of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita declared her pregnancy here, before explaining that it was an April Fool's joke. (VIDEO)



Ankita shocked everyone when she revealed she is pregnant. She also stated that her spouse, Vicky Jan, is unaware of the situation.

"Okay, so even Vicky doesn't know this," she explained. "Congratulations, people, I'm pregnant," she said before adding, "April fool banaya." Yes, that was a trick she played on you. Kangana replied by saying that it wasn't even April 1st!