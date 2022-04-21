Is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating ‘Gully Boy’ Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Fans of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been speculating whether there is something cooking between the two or not, all thanks to their social media posts and comments.

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Social media was abuzz with speculations of Shehzada co-stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan being a lot more than just co-stars or friends. Their fans have been waiting to see them as a romantic couple not only in reel life but also in real life, especially after the video of them hugging at the airport upon their arrival from Mauritius had gone viral. While those rumours continue to travel through the tinsel town, there are two more celebrities who have come under the radar of the Bollywood lovers! Fans of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have started speculating about them dating each other. These speculations are based on the comments that Navya dropped on the Gully Boy actor’s Instagram post recently.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is vacationing in the mountains. He recently dropped a few images and also a video from his trip on his social media handles. The picture shows Siddhant sitting on a bench at a hilltop during the golden hour as the sun shined through in the background while Siddhant was soaked in the moment. It was this picture that got Navya Naveli Nanda's attention!

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was quick in dropping a sun emoji on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s photograph. With her comment, fans started speculating if the two are actually dating.

One of the fans replied to Navya Naveli Nanda's comment on Siddhant Chaturvedi's photo saying, "We know you two are dating." Another social media user wrote, "caught red-handed".

