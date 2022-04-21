Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating ‘Gully Boy’ Siddhant Chaturvedi?

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    Fans of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been speculating whether there is something cooking between the two or not, all thanks to their social media posts and comments.

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    Social media was abuzz with speculations of Shehzada co-stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan being a lot more than just co-stars or friends. Their fans have been waiting to see them as a romantic couple not only in reel life but also in real life, especially after the video of them hugging at the airport upon their arrival from Mauritius had gone viral. While those rumours continue to travel through the tinsel town, there are two more celebrities who have come under the radar of the Bollywood lovers!

    Fans of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have started speculating about them dating each other. These speculations are based on the comments that Navya dropped on the Gully Boy actor’s Instagram post recently.

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    Siddhant Chaturvedi is vacationing in the mountains. He recently dropped a few images and also a video from his trip on his social media handles. The picture shows Siddhant sitting on a bench at a hilltop during the golden hour as the sun shined through in the background while Siddhant was soaked in the moment. It was this picture that got Navya Naveli Nanda’s attention!

    ALSO READ: Before Cardi B's nude dress, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has styled these celebs

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was quick in dropping a sun emoji on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s photograph. With her comment, fans started speculating if the two are actually dating.

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    One of the fans replied to Navya Naveli Nanda’s comment on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s photo saying, “We know you two are dating.” Another social media user wrote, “caught red-handed”.

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Is Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi drb

    Image: Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

    But if you have been wondering how can an emoji give rise to such speculations, then here is what had actually happened. On Wednesday, Navya Naveli Nanda posted a photograph of herself from a mountain vacation (yes, she too is vacationing at some hill station, similar to Siddhant Chaturvedi.). She captioned the image “Photographed by", using the same smiley that she used for commenting on Siddhant’s post as well. While fans continue to make these speculations about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda dating, there is no confirmation on the same by either of them.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi drb

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi

    Watch PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it-tgy

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon