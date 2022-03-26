Before Cardi B's nude dress, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has styled these celebs

Cardi B wore Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s nude dress in her latest music video that has got her desi fans excited. Other than Cardi B, here are celebrities that have been styled by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Check out pics.

Image: Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has been drawing a lot of eyeballs for the latest photo feature of his design that has left all the desi fans impressed and proud. American rapper Cardi B’s latest music video is the reason why Gaurav is in the news. Cardi B wore a scintillating nude dress that sculpted her curves perfectly and oozed the hotness factor. The very dress has been designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta for the American rapper. Take a look at celebrities who have been styled by Gaurav.

Image: Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Jennifer Hudson wore a custom Gaurav Gupta couture for the Producer’s Guild Awards 2022 that were held recently. The American singer looked pretty in the melting gold gown that came with volume sleeves and floor-sweeping fluid cape. ALSO READ: Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian; these celebs went under the knife



For the star that Ranveer Singh is, nothing better than a meteor shower velvet tuxedo would look better on him. Gaurav Gupta’s this design suits Ranveer so much that his shiny, bright self is reflected through a tuxedo.



Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was once a showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Grande Finale, looked gorgeous in a mirror-like dress creation. Kareena looked uber cool and chic in this stunning outfit that she wore for the Indian designer.



Aditi Rao Hydari looked nothing less than a real-life fairy tale in Gaurav Gupta’s bridal lehenga collection. She wore a prismatic ton lehenga which had peacocks peeking through. The delicate design over the lehenga was engineered using ornate glass beads, pearls and the finest micro-beads.



For a magazine’s photoshoot, Gaurav Gupta chose a metallic orbit tuxedo for Sidharth Malhotra. The black tuxedo made Sidharth appear dashing and handsome. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star



Kajal Aggarwal beamed like a Goddess in Gaurav Gupta’s red swirl saree gown. The fusion of a saree and an evening gown looked perfect on Kajal, making her look pretty and stylish.

