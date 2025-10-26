Image Credit : Instagram

It should be noted that there has been no official confirmation of this; nonetheless, Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Malik, took to his X profile on Friday and tweeted a mysterious statement, sparking suspicions about Amaal's departure from the reality television program.

His X post reads, "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny."



